Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Affordability of Outer-Planet Exploration A Pragmatic Rationale for Implementing a Cold-Propulsion Based Energy-Efficient Spacecraft Infrastructure

Whitepaper #308 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; technology development

by Art Casillas, Gregory Barnett, Carl Engelbrecht, Carl S. Guernsey, James McKinnon, Michael Preudhomme, Jonathan R. Reh, and Fred C. Wilson
Cold-propulsion technology, in coordinated developments across NASA centers, can reduce the power needs of future Planetary Science spacecraft by approximately 1/3. This technology, with the appropriate investments by NASA, is on a path towards infusion into various NASA planetary science missions that can launch well within the 2020’s decade.

229.15 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
