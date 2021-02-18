Affordability of Outer-Planet Exploration A Pragmatic Rationale for Implementing a Cold-Propulsion Based Energy-Efficient Spacecraft Infrastructure

No comments here
Whitepaper #308 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; technology development
Cold-propulsion technology, in coordinated developments across NASA centers, can reduce the power needs of future Planetary Science spacecraft by approximately 1/3. This technology, with the appropriate investments by NASA, is on a path towards infusion into various NASA planetary science missions that can launch well within the 2020’s decade.