Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Enabling Robotic and Human Exploration: A Relay Network for the Future of Mars Exploration

Whitepaper #310 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: relay communications systems; technology development

by Roy Gladden, Charles H. Lee, Charles D. Edwards, Michelle A. Viotti, and Richard M. Davis
The “Mars Relay Network” (MRN) has demonstrated its benefits for landed assets on Mars. Next-decade missions are expected to have greater communication needs. A next-generation relay network would be enabling for a variety of missions that have been previously unachievable, including small orbiters and new landed missions types.

