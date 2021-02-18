Enabling Robotic and Human Exploration: A Relay Network for the Future of Mars Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #310 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: relay communications systems; technology development
The “Mars Relay Network” (MRN) has demonstrated its benefits for landed assets on Mars. Next-decade missions are expected to have greater communication needs. A next-generation relay network would be enabling for a variety of missions that have been previously unachievable, including small orbiters and new landed missions types.