Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

New Frontiers Titan Orbiter

Whitepaper #317 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems; ocean worlds

by Jason W. Barnes, Alexander G. Hayes, Jason M. Soderblom, Shannon M. MacKenzie, Jason D. Hofgartner, Ralph D. Lorenz, Elizabeth P. Turtle, Jani Radebaugh, Devon Burr, Juan Lora, Gregory Neumann, Steve Vance, Rosaly Lopes, Conor Nixon, Paul Corlies, Leonardo Regoli, Ella Sciamma-O'Brien, Rebecca Schindhelm, Sèbastien Rodriguez, Patrice Coll, Stéphane Le Mouélic, Michael Heslar, Rajani Dhingra, Jordan Stekloff, Ed Sittler, Anezina Solomonidou, Michael J. Malaska, Catherine Neish, Nicholas Teanby, Sandrine Vinatier, Samuel Birch, Sarah Hörst, Athena Coustenis, Erich Karkoschka, Ellen Czaplinski, Paul Hayne, Shawn R. Brueshaber, Anthony D. Maue, Chuanfei Dong, Thomas Cornet, Alfred McEwen, Kerry Ramirez, Emilie Royer, Farid Salama, Mark Elowitz, Shiblee Barua, Miriam Rengel, Chris McKay, Nicholas A. Lombardo, Mathieu Lapôtre, Ari Koeppel, Lori K. Fenton, Timothy A. Goudge, Morgan L. Cable, Tilmann Denk, Tuan H. Vu, Delphine Nna-Mvondo, Daniel Cordier, Sebastien Lebonnois, Andrew Coates, Liliana Lefticariu, J. Michael Battalio, Sarah Fagents, Paolo Tortora, Ross A. Beyer, Thomas W. Momary, Mark A. Gurwell, Lauren Schurmeier, Marc Neveu, Jennifer Hanley, Ajay B. Limaye, Chloé Daudon, and Ravindra T. Desai
As one of two planetary objects (other than Earth) that have solid surfaces, thick atmospheres, and astrobiological significance, Titan, like Mars, merits ongoing study with multiple spacecraft. We propose that a Titan orbiter dedicated to geophysics, geology, and atmospheric science be added to the New Frontiers menu for the coming decade.

2.02 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
