Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Hopper Missions to Triton and Pluto using a Vehicle with In-Situ Refueling

Whitepaper #318 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Triton

by Noam Izenberg, Geoffrey A. Landis, Steven R. Oleson, Phillip Abel, Michael Bur, Anthony Colozza, Brent Faller, James Fittje, John Gyekenyesi, Jason Hartwig, Robert Jones, Nicholas Lantz, Steven McCarty, Thomas Packard, Paul Schmitz, David Smith, Elizabeth Turnbull, Miles McKaig, and Thomas O'Brien
Global surface mobility is the key to comprehensive exploration of the diverse surfaces of worlds such as Triton. We propose to do this with a rocket-powered “hopper” vehicle. The same concept of using in-situ ices to refuel a radioisotope engine for global mobility would be applicable to other airless bodies in the solar system.

