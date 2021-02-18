Hopper Missions to Triton and Pluto using a Vehicle with In-Situ Refueling

No comments here
Whitepaper #318 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Triton
Global surface mobility is the key to comprehensive exploration of the diverse surfaces of worlds such as Triton. We propose to do this with a rocket-powered “hopper” vehicle. The same concept of using in-situ ices to refuel a radioisotope engine for global mobility would be applicable to other airless bodies in the solar system.