The Mars Atmospheric and Polar Science Mission

Whitepaper #319 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; Mars
We encourage the Decadal Survey to include a Mars orbiting mission, comparable to MAPS, in the New Frontiers program. MAPS would achieve science objectives worthy of the New Frontiers program and is technically and fiscally achievable. Such a mission would represent a great leap in understanding Mars and prepare us for human exploration.