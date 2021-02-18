Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Mars Atmospheric and Polar Science Mission

Whitepaper #319 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; Mars

by Scott Guzewich, James Abshire, Lynn Carter, Daniel Cremons, Lavender Hanson, David Hollibaugh Baker, Der-you Kao, Alain Khayat, Brook Lakew, Emily Mason, Rafael Rincon, Haris Riris, and Michael Smith
We encourage the Decadal Survey to include a Mars orbiting mission, comparable to MAPS, in the New Frontiers program. MAPS would achieve science objectives worthy of the New Frontiers program and is technically and fiscally achievable. Such a mission would represent a great leap in understanding Mars and prepare us for human exploration.

