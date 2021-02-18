Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Deep Trek: Mission Concepts for Exploring Subsurface Habitability & Life on Mars — A Window into Subsurface Life in the Solar System

Whitepaper #321 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by Charles Edwards, Vlada Stamenkovic, Penelope Boston, Kennda Lynch, Jesse Tarnas, Barbara Sherwood-Lollar, Sushil Atreya, Alexis Templeton, Anthony Freeman, Woodward Fischer, Tilman Spohn, Chris Webster, Alberto G. Fairén, John (Jack) Mustard, Michael Mischna, Tullis C. Onstott, Magdalena Rose Osburn, Thomas Kieft, Robert E. Grimm, William B. Brinckerhoff, Sarah Johnson, Luther Beegle, James Head, Albert Haldemann, Charles Cockell, John Hernlund, Brian Wilcox, David Paige, Giuseppe Etiope, Daniel Glavin, Maria-Paz Zorzano, Yasuhito Sekine, Stalport Fabien, Joseph Kirschvink, Cara Magnabosco, Roberto Orosei, Matthias Grott, John D. Rummel, Atsuko Kobayashi, Fumio Inagaki, Janice Bishop, Vincent Chevrier, Mary Sue Bell, Beth N. Orcutt, Jennifer McIntosh, Katarina Miljkovic, Doris Breuer, Tomohiro Usui, Kris Zacny, Essam Heggy, Edgard G. Rivera-Valentín, Nathan J. Barba, Ryan Woolley, Oliver Warr, Mike Malaska, Jennifer G. Blank, Donald F. Ruffatto, Haley M. Sapers, Larry H. Matthies, Lewis Ward, Svetlana Shkolyar, Cedric Schmelzbach, Travis S. J. Gabriel, Ceth Parker, Hermes Hernan Bolivar-Torres, Bernadett Pál, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, Jorge Andres Torres Celis, Akos Kereszturi, J. Andy Spry, Kyle Uckert, Marc A. Hesse, Rachel Harris, A.-C. Plesa, Renyu Hu, Ali-akbar Agha-mohammadi, Brian D. Wade, Snehamoy Chatterjee, Patrick McGarey, Heather Valeah Graham, Shino Suzuki, Matt Schrenk, Kristopher Sherrill, Scott Howe, Raju Manthena, Mariko Burgin, Kalind Carpenter, Louis Giersch, Velibor Cormarkovic, Nigel Smith, Jeffrey J. McDonnell, Joseph Michalski, Devanshu Jha, Morgan L. Cable, Elodie Gloesener, Varun Paul, Stewart Gault, Sharon Kedar, Eloise Marteau, Orkun Temel, Seth Krieger, and Ryan Timoney
Published onMar 18, 2021
Deep Trek: Mission Concepts for Exploring Subsurface Habitability & Life on Mars — A Window into Subsurface Life in the Solar System

A companion to the white paper “Deep Trek: Science of Subsurface Habitability & Life on Mars”, this paper highlights mission concepts, driving science objectives, and technologies that enable access to the Martian subsurface, with a focus on modern subsurface habitability & life, presenting options across a wide range of mission classes.

Deep Trek: Mission Concepts for Exploring Subsurface Habitability & Life on Mars — A Window into Subsurface Life in the Solar System
5.18 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with