Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Radioisotope Heat Sources and Power Systems Enabling Ocean Worlds Subsurface and Ocean Access Missions

Whitepaper #322 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; ocean worlds; technology development

by David Woerner, Steve Johnson, Jean-Pierre Fleurial, Sam Howell, Brian Bairstow, and Miles Smith
Published onMar 18, 2021
Radioisotope Heat Sources and Power Systems Enabling Ocean Worlds Subsurface and Ocean Access Missions

The search for life in the solar system is one of the preeminent goals of planetary science. Ice-penetrating cryobots, capable of rapid penetration of ice shells down to an ice-ocean interface for ocean observations, require new technologies to be matured to ensure ocean access. We will discuss heat and power technologies to enable ocean access.

Radioisotope Heat Sources and Power Systems Enabling Ocean Worlds Subsurface and Ocean Access Missions
3.06 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with