Radioisotope Heat Sources and Power Systems Enabling Ocean Worlds Subsurface and Ocean Access Missions

Whitepaper #322 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; ocean worlds; technology development
The search for life in the solar system is one of the preeminent goals of planetary science. Ice-penetrating cryobots, capable of rapid penetration of ice shells down to an ice-ocean interface for ocean observations, require new technologies to be matured to ensure ocean access. We will discuss heat and power technologies to enable ocean access.