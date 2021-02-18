Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

New Frontiers-class Uranus Orbiter: Exploring the feasibility of achieving multidisciplinary science with a mid-scale mission

Whitepaper #323 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems

by Ian Cohen, Chloe Beddingfield, Robert Chancia, Gina DiBraccio, Matthew Hedman, Shannon MacKenzie, Barry Mauk, Kunio Sayanagi, Krista Soderlund, Elizabeth Turtle, Elena Adams, Caitlin Ahrens, Shawn Brooks, Emma Bunce, Sebastien Charnoz, George Clark, Athena Coustenis, Robert Dillman, Soumyo Dutta, Leigh Fletcher, Rebecca Harbison, Ravit Helled, Richard Holme, Lauren Jozwiak, Yasumasa Kasaba, Peter Kollmann, Statia Luszcz-Cook, Kathleen Mandt, Olivier Mousis, Alessandro Mura, Go Murakami, Marzia Parisi, Abigail Rymer, Sabine Stanley, Katrin Stephan, Ronald Vervack, Michael Wong, Peter Wurz, Tibor Balint, Shawn Brueshaber, Xin Cao, Richard Cartwright, Corey Cochrane, Alice Cocoros, Kate Craft, Ingrid Daubar, Imke de Pater, Chuanfei Dong, Robert Ebert, Catherine Elder, Carolyn Ernst, Gianrico Filacchione, Jonathan Fortney, Daniel Gershman, Jesper Gjerloev, Matina Gkioulidou, Athul P. Girija, George Hospodarsky, Caitriona Jackman, Devanshu Jha, Erin Leonard, Michael Lucas, Alice Lucchetti, Heather Meyer, Adam Masters, Kimberly Moore, Sarah Moran, Romina Nikoukar, Maurizio Pajola, Chris Paranicas, Wes Patterson, Carol Paty, Noemi Pinilla-Alonso, Gangkai Poh, Alena Probst, Lynnae Quick, Leonardo Regoli, James Roberts, Sebastien Rodriguez, Kirby Runyon, Todd Smith, Linda Spilker, Alan Stern, Paolo Tortora, Drew Turner, Sasha Ukhorskiy, Sarah Vines, Roland Young, and Yongliang Zhang
Uranus presents a compelling case for exploring an Ice Giant system, offering unique opportunities to answer important scientific questions. This paper demonstrates the potential for a NF-class orbital mission to address essential scientific questions spanning multiple disciplines of Ice Giant science.

