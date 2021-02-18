New Frontiers-class Uranus Orbiter: Exploring the feasibility of achieving multidisciplinary science with a mid-scale mission

No comments here
Whitepaper #323 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems
Uranus presents a compelling case for exploring an Ice Giant system, offering unique opportunities to answer important scientific questions. This paper demonstrates the potential for a NF-class orbital mission to address essential scientific questions spanning multiple disciplines of Ice Giant science.