The Science Case for a Titan Flagship-class Orbiter with Probes

Whitepaper #325 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other: Mission Studies
This white paper describes a small flagship-class mission concept focused on studying Titan as a global system, with particular emphasis on the polar regions. The mission would accomplish comprehensive global mapping with an orbiter, and one or more small probes to directly investigate Titan’s seas, making direct measurements of their composition.