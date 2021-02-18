Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Science Case for a Titan Flagship-class Orbiter with Probes

Whitepaper #325 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other: Mission Studies

by Conor Nixon, James Abshire, Andrew Ashton, Jason W. Barnes, Nathalie Carrasco, Mathieu Choukroun, Athena Coustenis, Louis-Alexandre Couston, Niklas Edberg, Alexander Gagnon, Jason D. Hofgartner, Luciano Iess, Stéphane Le Mouélic, Rosaly Lopes, Juan Lora, Ralph D. Lorenz, Adrienn Luspay-Kuti, Michael Malaska, Kathleen Mandt, Marco Mastrogiuseppe, Erwan Mazarico, Marc Neveu, Taylor Perron, Jani Radebaugh, Sébastien Rodriguez, Farid Salama, Ashley Schoenfeld, Jason M. Soderblom, Anezina Solomonidou, Darci Snowden, Xioali Sun, Nicholas Teanby, Gabriel Tobie, Melissa G. Trainer, Orenthal J. Tucker, Elizabeth P. Turtle, Sandrine Vinatier, Véronique Vuitton, and Xi Zhang
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Science Case for a Titan Flagship-class Orbiter with Probes

This white paper describes a small flagship-class mission concept focused on studying Titan as a global system, with particular emphasis on the polar regions. The mission would accomplish comprehensive global mapping with an orbiter, and one or more small probes to directly investigate Titan’s seas, making direct measurements of their composition.

The Science Case for a Titan Flagship-class Orbiter with Probes
2.25 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with