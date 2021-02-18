Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Venus Orbital Mission Concept: Kythiran Eolian dYnamics from the Surface to the Thermosphere from an Orbital NEtwork (KEYSTONE)

Whitepaper #329 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Venus

by Kevin McGouldrick, Giada Arney, Amanda Brecht, Anthony Colaprete, Shannon Curry, Justin Deighan, Tetsuya Fukuhara, Candace Gray, Robert Lillis, and Thomas Navarro
Published onMar 18, 2021
Venus Orbital Mission Concept: Kythiran Eolian dYnamics from the Surface to the Thermosphere from an Orbital NEtwork (KEYSTONE)

KEYSTONE is a two-spacecraft mission concept to study the atmospheric dynamics of Venus by measuring spatiotemporal variability of atmospheric constituents, and their drivers. The concept has cross-disciplinary implications for Heliophysics, Earth Science, and Astrophysics; and is applicable, with some modification, to the study of Mars and Titan.

Venus Orbital Mission Concept: Kythiran Eolian dYnamics from the Surface to the Thermosphere from an Orbital NEtwork (KEYSTONE)
136.33 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with