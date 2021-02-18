Venus Orbital Mission Concept: Kythiran Eolian dYnamics from the Surface to the Thermosphere from an Orbital NEtwork (KEYSTONE)

No comments here
Whitepaper #329 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Venus
KEYSTONE is a two-spacecraft mission concept to study the atmospheric dynamics of Venus by measuring spatiotemporal variability of atmospheric constituents, and their drivers. The concept has cross-disciplinary implications for Heliophysics, Earth Science, and Astrophysics; and is applicable, with some modification, to the study of Mars and Titan.