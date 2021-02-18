Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

A Next Generation Lunar Orbiter Mission

Whitepaper #330 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other: Flagship/New Frontiers Mission Description

by Timothy Glotch, Lynn Carter, Pamela Clark, Brett Denevi, Benjamin Greenhagen, Wes Patterson, Noah Petro, Kurt Retherford, Sarah Valencia, Ryan Watkins, Joshua Cahill, Kerri Donaldson Hanna, Catherine Elder, Harald Hiesinger, Georgiana Kramer, Timothy Livengood, Heather Meyer, Lillian R. Ostrach, Michael Poston, Morgan Shusterman, Matthew Siegler, Emerson Speyerer, Angela Stickle, Carolyn van der Bogert, Daniel Moriarty, and Lisa R. Gaddis
We propose a Flagship or New Frontiers class Next Generation Lunar Orbiter (NGLO) mission and potential payload to address key goals of the past Decadal Survey and high priority questions developed by the lunar science community. NGLO would also support future human and robotic exploration of the lunar surface.

380.25 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
