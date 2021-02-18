A Next Generation Lunar Orbiter Mission

No comments here
Whitepaper #330 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other: Flagship/New Frontiers Mission Description
We propose a Flagship or New Frontiers class Next Generation Lunar Orbiter (NGLO) mission and potential payload to address key goals of the past Decadal Survey and high priority questions developed by the lunar science community. NGLO would also support future human and robotic exploration of the lunar surface.