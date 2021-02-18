MASEX — A Dedicated Life Detection Mission on Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #333 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; Mars; other science themes: Astrobiology
We present an astrobiology-focused mission concept, Mars Astrobiology Science Exploration (MASEX), that targets the Mars North Polar region to look for signs of extant life, biomolecules, and organics. Our unique concept uses only CO2 and water as solvents without potentially degradation-inducing high temperature pyrolysis of the sample.