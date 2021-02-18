Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Understanding the Formation and Evolution of the Kuiper Belt by Exploring the Haumea System

Whitepaper #335 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Julie Brisset, Estela Fernandez-Valenzuela, Amanda Sickafoose, Flaviane Venditti, Akbar Whizin, Esther Beltran, Antonio Fernando Bertachini de Almeida Prado, Julie Castillo-Rogez, William Grundy, David Minton, Arun Misra, Jose-Luis Ortiz, Noemi Pinilla-Alonso, Darin Ragozzine, Diogo Merguizo Sanchez, Gal Sarid, and John Stansberry
Published onMar 18, 2021
Understanding the Formation and Evolution of the Kuiper Belt by Exploring the Haumea System

The in-situ observation and data collection at the dwarf planet Haumea would provide for invaluable insight into the history of the Kuiper Belt and the Solar System Ì§ as well as the on-going processes that lead to high spin rates, rings, and satellite systems. In this white paper, we will make a case for an exploration mission to the Haumea system.

Understanding the Formation and Evolution of the Kuiper Belt by Exploring the Haumea System
1.66 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with