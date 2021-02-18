Understanding the Formation and Evolution of the Kuiper Belt by Exploring the Haumea System

No comments here
Whitepaper #335 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
The in-situ observation and data collection at the dwarf planet Haumea would provide for invaluable insight into the history of the Kuiper Belt and the Solar System Ì§ as well as the on-going processes that lead to high spin rates, rings, and satellite systems. In this white paper, we will make a case for an exploration mission to the Haumea system.