Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Case for a Planetary Defense-Optimized NEO Characterization Tour

Whitepaper #336 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; technology development

by Andrew Rivkin, Terik Daly, Justin Atchison, Brent Barbee, Paul Abell, Angela Stickle, Thomas S. Sotirelis, Patrick K. King, Derek Richardson, Benjamin Greenhagen, Olivier Barnouin, Cristina Thomas, Dawn Graninger, Carolyn Ernst, Stefanie N. Milam, and Daniel J. Scheeres
For the first time, planetary defense priorities are being included in the community’s decadal re-evaluation of planetary science. In this paper include a set of recommendations for future characterization missions, and suggest studying a “Potentially-Hazardous Asteroid Characterization Tour” (PHACT) mission concept optimized for planetary defense.

1.09 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
