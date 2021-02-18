The Case for a Planetary Defense-Optimized NEO Characterization Tour

No comments here
Whitepaper #336 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; technology development
For the first time, planetary defense priorities are being included in the community’s decadal re-evaluation of planetary science. In this paper include a set of recommendations for future characterization missions, and suggest studying a “Potentially-Hazardous Asteroid Characterization Tour” (PHACT) mission concept optimized for planetary defense.