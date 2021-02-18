Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Deep Atmosphere of Venus Probe as a Mission Priority for the Upcoming Decade

Whitepaper #337 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Venus

by James Garvin, Giada Arney, Sushil Atreya, Stephanie Getty, Martha Gilmore, David Grinspoon, Natasha Johnson, Stephen Kane, Walter Kiefer, and Ralph Lorenz
The deep atmosphere of Venus is largely unexplored and yet may harbor clues to the evolutionary pathways for a major silicate planet with implications across the solar system and beyond. In situ probe data are needed to resolve open questions related to the evolution and present-state of Venus, including those of its possibly early habitability.

