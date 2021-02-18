Deep Atmosphere of Venus Probe as a Mission Priority for the Upcoming Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #337 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Venus
The deep atmosphere of Venus is largely unexplored and yet may harbor clues to the evolutionary pathways for a major silicate planet with implications across the solar system and beyond. In situ probe data are needed to resolve open questions related to the evolution and present-state of Venus, including those of its possibly early habitability.