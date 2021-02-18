LightBeam: Flyby-Like Imaging Without The Flyby

No comments here
Whitepaper #338 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
The LightBeam spacecraft is a mission concept for a facility providing milliarcsecond-class imaging of solar system objects, from NEOs to the main belt to Jupiter Trojans. LightBeam achieves this via innovative in-space manufacturing techniques which enable a long-baseline optical interferometer to be flown in a cost-effective smallsat package.