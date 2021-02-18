Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

LightBeam: Flyby-Like Imaging Without The Flyby

Whitepaper #338 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Gerard van Belle, Justin Kugler, Nick Moskovitz, and Jessica Piness
Published onMar 18, 2021
The LightBeam spacecraft is a mission concept for a facility providing milliarcsecond-class imaging of solar system objects, from NEOs to the main belt to Jupiter Trojans. LightBeam achieves this via innovative in-space manufacturing techniques which enable a long-baseline optical interferometer to be flown in a cost-effective smallsat package.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
