Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Cryogenic Hydrogen Oxygen Propulsion System (CHOPS) for Planetary Science Missions

Whitepaper #339 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Solar System Planetary Bodies including all Planets and thei[...]; planetary protection; technology development

by Shuvo Mustafi, Conor A. Nixon, Noah Petro, Xiaoyi Li, Lloyd R. Purves, Alber Douglawi, Steven P. Simpson, and Ali Hedayat
Published onMar 18, 2021
The cryogenic hydrogen oxygen propulsion system (CHOPS) offers significant specific impulse, planetary protection, power production, and radiation shielding advantages over traditional hypergolic propulsion systems. These advantages significantly reduce the spacecraft mass and enables many planetary science missions that would otherwise not close.

1.2 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
