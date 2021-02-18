Cryogenic Hydrogen Oxygen Propulsion System (CHOPS) for Planetary Science Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #339 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Solar System Planetary Bodies including all Planets and thei[...]; planetary protection; technology development
The cryogenic hydrogen oxygen propulsion system (CHOPS) offers significant specific impulse, planetary protection, power production, and radiation shielding advantages over traditional hypergolic propulsion systems. These advantages significantly reduce the spacecraft mass and enables many planetary science missions that would otherwise not close.