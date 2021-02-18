Science Goals and Mission Objectives for the Future Exploration of Ice Giants Systems: a Horizon 2061 Perspective — Part II: Mission scenarios

No comments here
Whitepaper #341 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Starting from the six key science objectives for the exploration of planetary systems presented in part I of this White Paper, and from the corresponding measurement requirements for the future exploration of Ice Giants systems, we build a notional road map for a set of missions to these systems that will address most of these science objectives.