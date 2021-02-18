Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Science Goals and Mission Objectives for the Future Exploration of Ice Giants Systems: a Horizon 2061 Perspective — Part II: Mission scenarios

Whitepaper #341 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Michel Blanc, Kathleen Mandt, Olivier Mousis, Nicolas André, David H. Atkinson, Sushil Atreya, Tibor Balint, Scott J. Bolton, Alexis Bouquet, Sebastien Charnoz, Kate Craft, Magali Deleuil, Leigh Fletcher, Léa Griton, Ravit Helled, Mark Hofstadter, Sean Hsu, Ricardo Hueso, Xianzhe Jia, Laurent Lamy, Jonathan Lunine, Marius Millot, Glenn Orton, Frank Postberg, Thomas Ronnet, Kunio M. Sayanagi, Juergen Schmidt, Krista Soderlund, Linda Spilker, Tom Spilker, Diego Turrini, Elizabeth Turtle, Pierre Vernazza, and J. Hunter Waite
Starting from the six key science objectives for the exploration of planetary systems presented in part I of this White Paper, and from the corresponding measurement requirements for the future exploration of Ice Giants systems, we build a notional road map for a set of missions to these systems that will address most of these science objectives.

