Community Report
Small Lunar Penetrators

Whitepaper #342 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon

by David Paige, Caitlin Ahrens, Steve Bailey, Marshall Eubanks, Paul Hayne, Katherine Mesick, Steve Price, Charles Radley, and Wayne Zimmerman
Small lunar penetrators are poised to become a valuable new tool for lunar science and exploration during the next decade. These low-cost ballistic probes can be deployed from orbit, or from descending robotic or crewed vehicles in large numbers to explore and characterize the diversity of extreme lunar shallow subsurface environments.

