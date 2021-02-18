No comments here
Whitepaper #342 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon
Small lunar penetrators are poised to become a valuable new tool for lunar science and exploration during the next decade. These low-cost ballistic probes can be deployed from orbit, or from descending robotic or crewed vehicles in large numbers to explore and characterize the diversity of extreme lunar shallow subsurface environments.