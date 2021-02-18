Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Fluorescence Spectroscopy to Detect Complex Biomolecules in Plumes of the Outer Solar System: a fast, low-cost, flyby mission to search for biomarkers

Whitepaper #343 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds

by Erin Redwing, Christopher P. McKay, and Imke de Pater
We propose a new type of life detection mission for the outer Solar System — a small spacecraft with a UV laser and fluorescence spectrometer that could detect the signal of aromatic amino acids via a fast flyby of Enceladus’ plume. The mission length and cost are much less than current concepts for biomarker detection missions to Enceladus.

