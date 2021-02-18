Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

New Frontiers Mission Concept Study to Explore Oort Cloud Comets

Whitepaper #344 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; technology development

by Benjamin Donitz, Karen J. Meech, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Kimberly M. Moore, Samuel W. Courville, Sierra Ferguson, Kristie Llera, and Tibor Balint
Published onMar 18, 2021
Oort Cloud Comets (OCC) are pristine records of the solar system’s formation. A dedicated mission to encounter an OCC would produce New Frontiers-grade science in planetary science. We request that the Decadal Committee recommends funding of a mission concept study that would inform the mission portfolio for the 2023–2032 survey.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
