New Frontiers Mission Concept Study to Explore Oort Cloud Comets

Whitepaper #344 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; technology development
Oort Cloud Comets (OCC) are pristine records of the solar system’s formation. A dedicated mission to encounter an OCC would produce New Frontiers-grade science in planetary science. We request that the Decadal Committee recommends funding of a mission concept study that would inform the mission portfolio for the 2023–2032 survey.