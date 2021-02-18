New-Frontiers (NF) Class In-Situ Exploration of Venus: The Venus Climate and Geophysics Mission Concept

No comments here
Whitepaper #346 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; other science themes: Venus Geophysics; Venus
More than 85% of the 23 investigations developed by VEXAG are largely accomplished via a NF mission centered on a variable-altitude balloon (aerobot) supported by a science/comm orbiter. Circling Venus >15 times over ~90 days, the aerobot repeatedly visits 52–62 km alts as it semi-continuously samples a host of environmental & surface parameters.