Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mars Astrobiological Cave and Internal habitability Explorer (MACIE): A New Frontiers Mission Concept

Whitepaper #347 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by Charity Phillips-Lander, A. Agha-mohamamdi, J. Wynne, T. Titus, N. Chanover, C. Demirel-Floyd, K. Uckert, K. Williams, D. Wyrick, J. Blank, P. Boston, K. Mitchell, A. Kereszturi, J. Martin-Torres, S. Shkolyar, N. Bardabelias, S. Datta, K. Retherford, L. Sam, A. Bhardwaj, A. Fairén, D. Flannery, and R. Wiens
Martian subsurface habitability and astrobiology can be evaluated via a lava tube cave, without drilling. MACIE addresses two key goals of the Decadal Survey (2013–2022) and three MEPAG goals. New advances in robotic architectures, autonomous navigation, target sample selection, and analysis will enable MACIE to explore the Martian subsurface.

1.85 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
