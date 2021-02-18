“Land & Fly” Methods for Effective, Future Lunar Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #350 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development
In this White Paper, we are advocating a new method of post-landing mobility in lunar exploration which we refer to as “land & fly”. We describe two different types of thruster-propelled, free flying vehicles that allow to cover kilometer-scale distances in a matter of minutes to provide precise “last-mile access” to pre-selected science targets.