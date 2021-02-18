Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

“Land & Fly” Methods for Effective, Future Lunar Exploration

Whitepaper #350 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development

by Lutz Richter, Jessica Flahaut, John Hamilton, Séverine Jacquet, Philippe Lognonne, Urs Mall, Bjoern Ordoubadian, Stephen Squyres, and Timo Stuffler
In this White Paper, we are advocating a new method of post-landing mobility in lunar exploration which we refer to as “land & fly”. We describe two different types of thruster-propelled, free flying vehicles that allow to cover kilometer-scale distances in a matter of minutes to provide precise “last-mile access” to pre-selected science targets.

506.68 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
