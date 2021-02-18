No comments here
Whitepaper #351 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; ground- and space-based telescopes; Venus
The Stratospheric Venus Observatory is a mission concept to study Venus’s atmosphere at altitudes from its surface to 120 km. Its goal: to study the interconnected processes that control Venus’s climate: circulation, atmospheric chemistry, radiative balance and cloud microphysics. SVO uses a balloon-borne telescope from the Earth’s stratosphere.