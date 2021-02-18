Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Stratospheric Venus Observatory

Whitepaper #351 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; ground- and space-based telescopes; Venus

by Eliot Young, Giada Arney, Matthew Beasley, Mark Bullock, Clayton Cantrall, Nancy Chanover, Jack Fox, Greg Holsclaw, Takeshi Horinouchi, Takeshi Imamura, Kandi Jessup, Viliam Klein, Yeon Joo Lee, Sanjay Limaye, Kevin McGouldrick, William McClintock, Vijay Natraj, Thomas Navarro, Christopher Parkinson, Javier Peralta, Takehiko Satoh, Constantine Tsang, Robert A. Woodruff, and Yuk Yung
Published onMar 18, 2021
Stratospheric Venus Observatory

The Stratospheric Venus Observatory is a mission concept to study Venus’s atmosphere at altitudes from its surface to 120 km. Its goal: to study the interconnected processes that control Venus’s climate: circulation, atmospheric chemistry, radiative balance and cloud microphysics. SVO uses a balloon-borne telescope from the Earth’s stratosphere.

Stratospheric Venus Observatory
3.03 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with