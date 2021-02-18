Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Lunar Sample Return from Multiple Locations is a Critical Capability for Addressing High-Priority Planetary Science Goals

Whitepaper #354 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon

by Daniel Moriarty, Noah E. Petro, Sarah N. Valencia, Stephen Bailey, Taylor Morton, and Clive R. Neal
High-priority planetary science goals dictate analysis of diverse lunar samples. The most efficient approach is a mission architecture capable of returning materials from multiple sites across the lunar surface. Investment in new samples from diverse locations will yield transformative scientific results for decades to come.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
