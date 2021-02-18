Lunar Sample Return from Multiple Locations is a Critical Capability for Addressing High-Priority Planetary Science Goals

No comments here
Whitepaper #354 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon
High-priority planetary science goals dictate analysis of diverse lunar samples. The most efficient approach is a mission architecture capable of returning materials from multiple sites across the lunar surface. Investment in new samples from diverse locations will yield transformative scientific results for decades to come.