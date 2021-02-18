Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

NanoSWARM: NanoSatellites for Space Weathering, Surface Water, Solar Wind, and Remanent Magnetism

Whitepaper #355 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development

by Ian Garrick-Bethell, David A. Paige, Marcia Burton, Justin Boland, Jacob N. H. Abrahams, Carolyn van der Bogert, Young-Jun Choi, Jan Deca, Kerri Donaldson Hanna, William M. Farrell, Doug Hemingway, Harald Hiesinger, Ho Jin, Brandon C. Johnson, Heather Kaluna, Megan R. Kelley, Davin E. Larson, David J. Lawrence, Shuai Li, Yingjuan Ma, Rachel E. Maxwell, Richard S. Miller, Carle M. Pieters, Andrew R. Poppe, Dhananjay Ravat, Chris T. Russell, Matthew A. Siegler, Pierre Vernazza, and Benjamin P. Weiss
Published onMar 18, 2021
NanoSWARM: NanoSatellites for Space Weathering, Surface Water, Solar Wind, and Remanent Magnetism

The NanoSWARM mission concept is a detailed investigation of particles and magnetic fields to help characterize the surfaces of airless planetary bodies, their volatile element distributions, and their geophysical histories. NanoSWARM investigates unique regions in the solar system where these processes come together: lunar swirls.

NanoSWARM: NanoSatellites for Space Weathering, Surface Water, Solar Wind, and Remanent Magnetism
6.45 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with