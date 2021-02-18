NanoSWARM: NanoSatellites for Space Weathering, Surface Water, Solar Wind, and Remanent Magnetism

No comments here
Whitepaper #355 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development
The NanoSWARM mission concept is a detailed investigation of particles and magnetic fields to help characterize the surfaces of airless planetary bodies, their volatile element distributions, and their geophysical histories. NanoSWARM investigates unique regions in the solar system where these processes come together: lunar swirls.