Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Venture Deep, the Path of Least Resistance: Crevasse-Based Ocean Access Without the Need to Dig or Drill

Whitepaper #356 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds; technology development

by Kalind Carpenter, Morgan L. Cable, Mathieu N. Choukroun, Hiro Ono, Rohan A. Thakker, Michel D. Ingham, Patrick McGarey, Ansel Barchowsky, Saverio Iacoponi, Joseph J. Bowkett, William Reid, and Eloise Marteau
Enceladus plume vents are an optimal pathway for robotic access to ocean water. To obtain a sample that will conclusively detect potential microbial life surface, vent exit, and ocean sampling are desired. The technologies and efforts to enable this ocean access are laid out here. Including a timeline to launch within the coming decadal period.

233.82 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
