Venture Deep, the Path of Least Resistance: Crevasse-Based Ocean Access Without the Need to Dig or Drill

Whitepaper #356 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds; technology development
Enceladus plume vents are an optimal pathway for robotic access to ocean water. To obtain a sample that will conclusively detect potential microbial life surface, vent exit, and ocean sampling are desired. The technologies and efforts to enable this ocean access are laid out here. Including a timeline to launch within the coming decadal period.