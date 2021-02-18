Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

GANGOTRI mission concept on the glacial key to the Amazonian climate of Mars

Whitepaper #357 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; other: Mission concept

by Suniti Karunatillake, Ali Bramson, Kris Zacny, Colin Dundas, Lujendra Ojha, Oded Aharonson, Eran Vos, Donald R. Hood, Deanne Rogers, Joseph Levy, Peter Doran, Kathleen Mandt, Jack Wilson, Emily B. Hughes, Heidi Fuqua-Haviland, Jeff Moersch, Scott M. Perl, Dewan Mohammad Enamul Haque, J. R. Skok, Harish, S. Vijayan, Anil Bhardwaj, Brent Christner, Hanna Sizemore, Akos Kereszturi, Norbert Schorghofer, Kurt Retherford, Paul Niles, Juan Lorenzo, Katherine Mesick, Heather Franz, Jose Rodriguez-Manfredi, Daniel Coupland, Nathan Bramall, and Peter Bertone
GANGOTRI goals consist of (1) understanding climate-driven processes of midlatitudinal glaciers as a key H2O reservoir within Mars’s critical zone; (2) determining the habitability and biomarker preservation potential of young Martian glaciations; and (3) understanding the utility of glacial ice as an in situ resource.

