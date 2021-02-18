GANGOTRI mission concept on the glacial key to the Amazonian climate of Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #357 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; other: Mission concept
GANGOTRI goals consist of (1) understanding climate-driven processes of midlatitudinal glaciers as a key H2O reservoir within Mars’s critical zone; (2) determining the habitability and biomarker preservation potential of young Martian glaciations; and (3) understanding the utility of glacial ice as an in situ resource.