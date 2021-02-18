Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Jupiter System Observatory at Sun-Jupiter Lagrangian Point One

Whitepaper #358 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Hsiang-Wen Hsu, Frank Crary, Jeffery Parker, Imke de Pater, Greg Holsclaw, Joe Pitman, Kunio Sayanagi, Nicolas Altobelli, Frances Bagenal, Tracy M. Becker, Bertrand Bonfond, Timothy Cassidy, Ashley Davies, Katherine R. de Kleer, Cesare Grava, Daniel Kubitschek, Gregory Delory, Joshua P. Emery, Patrick Gaulme, Tristan Guillot, Kevin P. Hand, Amanda Hendrix, Mihály Horányi, George Hospodarsky, Ricardo Hueso Alonso, Wing-Huen Ip, Sascha Kempf, William S. Kurth, Timothy A. Livengood, Donald G. Mitchell, Glenn S. Orton, Frank Postberg, Francois-Xavier Schmider, Nicholas Schneider, Howard T. Smith, Zoltan Sternovsky, Constantine Tsang, Wei-Ling Tseng, Joseph H. Westlake, Michael Wong, and Cindy L. Young
We present a New Frontiers class mission concept of a Jupiter system observatory located at the Sun-Jupiter L1 point focusing on time-domain sciences to study Jupiter, its Galilean moons, and irregular satellites and address fundamental solar system sciences with broad implications and synergy to planetary missions and astrophysics studies.

