Jupiter System Observatory at Sun-Jupiter Lagrangian Point One

Whitepaper #358 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ground- and space-based telescopes
We present a New Frontiers class mission concept of a Jupiter system observatory located at the Sun-Jupiter L1 point focusing on time-domain sciences to study Jupiter, its Galilean moons, and irregular satellites and address fundamental solar system sciences with broad implications and synergy to planetary missions and astrophysics studies.