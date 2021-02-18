Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Interstellar Now! Missions to and Sample Returns from Nearby Interstellar Objects

Whitepaper #359 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Missions to Interstellar Objects; primitive bodies

by Andreas Hein, T. Marshall Eubanks, Adam Hibberd, Dan Fries, Jean Schneider, Manasvi Lingam, Robert G. Kennedy, Nikolaos Perakis, Bernd Dachwald, and Pierre Kervella
This White Paper shows that missions to various interstellar objects (ISO) can be launched with existing or near-term technology in the near future. Such missions would generate in-situ data from bona fide extrasolar objects, the scientific value of which is difficult to overstate, without actually flying to other stellar systems.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
