Interstellar Now! Missions to and Sample Returns from Nearby Interstellar Objects

Whitepaper #359 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Missions to Interstellar Objects; primitive bodies
This White Paper shows that missions to various interstellar objects (ISO) can be launched with existing or near-term technology in the near future. Such missions would generate in-situ data from bona fide extrasolar objects, the scientific value of which is difficult to overstate, without actually flying to other stellar systems.