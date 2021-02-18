Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Lunar X-ray Imaging Spectrometer (LuXIS)

Whitepaper #362 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Jaesub Hong, Suzanne Romaine, Larry Nittler, Martin Elvis, Ian Crawford, Graziella Branduardi-Raymont, Lucy Rim, and Scott Wolk
Lunar X-ray Imaging Spectrometer (LuXIS) is a SmallSat mission concept with a compact, highly radiation-tolerant, focusing X-ray telescope that identifies and spatially maps lunar crust and mantle materials excavated by impact craters, and also serves as a pathfinder for autonomous precision deep-space navigation using X-ray pulsars.

