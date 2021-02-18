Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Architectures and Technologies for a Space Telescope for Solar System Science

Whitepaper #363 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Venus, Primitive Bodies, and Giant Plane[...]; other science themes: Solar system formation, Atmospheric/exos[...]; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Kunio Sayanagi, Cindy L. Young, Lynn M. Bowman, Joe Pitman, Bo J. Naasz, Bonnie Meinke, Tracy Becker, Jim Bell, Richard Cartwright, Nancy Chanover, John T. Clarke, Joshua Colwell, Shannon Curry, Imke de Pater, Greg Delory, Lori Feaga, Leigh Fletcher, Thomas Greathouse, Amanda Hendrix, Bryan Holler, Greg Holsclaw, Kandi Jessup, Michael Kelley, Robert Lillis, Rosaly M. Lopes, Janet Luhmann, David G. MacDonnell, Franck L. Marchis, Melissa McGrath, Stefanie N. Milam, Javier Peralta, Michael J. Poston, Kurt Retherford, Nick Schneider, Oswald Siegmund, John Spencer, Ronald Vervack, Jr., Faith Vilas, Ed Wishnow, and Mike Wong
We advocate for a mission concept study for a space telescope dedicated to solar system science in Earth orbit as recommended by CAPS and the Mid-Decadal Review. The need for UV-Visible capabilities is especially acute for planetary science when the Hubble Space Telescope ends. The decadal survey should address these needs and recommendations.

1.91 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
