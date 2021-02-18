Architectures and Technologies for a Space Telescope for Solar System Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #363 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Venus, Primitive Bodies, and Giant Plane[...]; other science themes: Solar system formation, Atmospheric/exos[...]; ground- and space-based telescopes
We advocate for a mission concept study for a space telescope dedicated to solar system science in Earth orbit as recommended by CAPS and the Mid-Decadal Review. The need for UV-Visible capabilities is especially acute for planetary science when the Hubble Space Telescope ends. The decadal survey should address these needs and recommendations.