Armada: A Flagship Multi-Mission Architecture

No comments here
Whitepaper #364 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Flagship Mission Architecture
Armada is a fleet of 20 small spacecraft, each a unique science mission led by a PI , proposed as an alternative Flagship Program. Using common spacecraft, telecommunications, navigation and operations services, and many rideshare launch opportunities, Armada includes all Decadal objectives, and involves the entire planetary science community.