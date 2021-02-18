Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Armada: A Flagship Multi-Mission Architecture

Whitepaper #364 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Flagship Mission Architecture

by David Paige and Stephen Bailey
Published onMar 18, 2021
Armada is a fleet of 20 small spacecraft, each a unique science mission led by a PI , proposed as an alternative Flagship Program. Using common spacecraft, telecommunications, navigation and operations services, and many rideshare launch opportunities, Armada includes all Decadal objectives, and involves the entire planetary science community.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
