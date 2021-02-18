Mission to Characterize Volatiles in Old, Cold, Permanently Shadowed Regions on the Moon

No comments here
Whitepaper #365 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; other: mission concept
We describe a mission concept to sample volatile composition, abundance, physical form, and distribution in situ from an extremely old, cold lunar permanently shadowed regions (PSR) and the environmental context of those parameters. The mission baseline is a nuclear-powered rover that will assay the volatile contents deep within a lunar PSR.