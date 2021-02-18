Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Photon-enabled Planetary Small Spacecraft Missions for Planetary Science

Whitepaper #366 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies; Venus

by Richard French, Richard Hunter, Mike Loucks, Jonathan Currie, Doug Sinclair, Ehson Mosleh, and Peter Beck
Photon can deliver regular, low-cost planetary Decadal science. Small mission concepts are presented that demonstrate usable payload to planetary destinations, particularly for focused investigations. The results support the recommendation for additional planetary small spacecraft missions enabled by dedicated small launch vehicles.

1.33 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
