Photon-enabled Planetary Small Spacecraft Missions for Planetary Science

Whitepaper #366 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies; Venus
Photon can deliver regular, low-cost planetary Decadal science. Small mission concepts are presented that demonstrate usable payload to planetary destinations, particularly for focused investigations. The results support the recommendation for additional planetary small spacecraft missions enabled by dedicated small launch vehicles.