Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Lunar Opportunities for SETI

Whitepaper #369 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: SETI; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Eric Michaud, Andrew P. V. Siemion, Jamie Drew, and S. Pete Worden
Published onMar 18, 2021
A radio telescope placed in lunar orbit, or on the surface of the Moon’s farside, could be of great value to the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). In this paper, we review existing literature on Moon-based radio astronomy, discuss the benefits of lunar SETI, and contrast possible mission concepts.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
