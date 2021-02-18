Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Exploration Strategy for the Outer Planets 2023–2032: Goals and Priorities

Whitepaper #371 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds

by Jeff Moore, Linda Spilker, Jeff Bowman, Morgan Cable, Scott Edgington, Amanda Hendrix, Mark Hofstadter, Terry Hurford, Kathleen Mandt, Alfred McEwen, Carol Paty, Lynnae Quick, Abigail Rymer, Kunio Sayanagi, Britney Schmidt, and Thomas Spilker
The outer solar system is home to a diverse range of objects, holding important clues about the formation and evolution of our solar system, the emergence and current distribution of life, and the physical processes controlling both our own and exoplanetary systems. This White Paper summarizes OPAG’s priorities as they relate to the Decadal Survey.

280.58 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
