Exploration Strategy for the Outer Planets 2023–2032: Goals and Priorities

No comments here
Whitepaper #371 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds
The outer solar system is home to a diverse range of objects, holding important clues about the formation and evolution of our solar system, the emergence and current distribution of life, and the physical processes controlling both our own and exoplanetary systems. This White Paper summarizes OPAG’s priorities as they relate to the Decadal Survey.