Neptune and Triton: A Flagship for Everyone

Whitepaper #374 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; primitive bodies
A Flagship Mission to Neptune and Triton including an orbiter and atmospheric probe is both feasible and achievable. This mission would be the first to orbit an ice giant and study the planet, rings, small satellites, space environment, and Triton. This mission covers so many aspects of space exploration that it truly is “A Flagship for Everyone.”