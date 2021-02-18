Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Neptune and Triton: A Flagship for Everyone

Whitepaper #374 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; primitive bodies

by Abigail Rymer, Kirby Runyon, Janet Vertisi, Kenneth Hansen, Krista Soderlund, Kunio Sayanagi, Alan Stern, Lynne Quick, Tracy Becker, Matthew Hedman, Ian Cohen, Frank Crary, Jonathan Fortney, Adam Masters, Alex Patthoff, Amy Simon, Andrew Annex, Candy Hansen, Carol Paty, Corey Cochrane, Dana Hurley, Elena A. Provornikova, Elizabeth (Zibi) Turtle, Emily S. Martin, H. Todd Smith, Hannah Wakeford, Imke de Pater, James Roberts, Jorge I. Nunez, Juan Arrieta, Kathleen E. Mandt, Kevin B. Stevenson, Leigh Fletcher, Linda Spilker, Mark Hofstadter, Noam Izenberg, Parisi Marzia, Paul Schenk, Ralph McNutt, Romina Nikoukar, Ron Vervack, Sarah Moran, Tom Spilker, Tom Stallard, Abby Azari, and George B Hospodarsky
Published onMar 18, 2021
Neptune and Triton: A Flagship for Everyone

A Flagship Mission to Neptune and Triton including an orbiter and atmospheric probe is both feasible and achievable. This mission would be the first to orbit an ice giant and study the planet, rings, small satellites, space environment, and Triton. This mission covers so many aspects of space exploration that it truly is “A Flagship for Everyone.”

Neptune and Triton: A Flagship for Everyone
1.91 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with