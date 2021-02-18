Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

FARSIDE: A Low Radio Frequency Interferometric Array on the Lunar Farside

Whitepaper #379 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; giant planets systems; Mercury and/or the Moon

by Gregg Hallinan, Jack Burns, Jim Lux, Andres Romero-Wolf, Lawrence Teitelbaum, Tzu-Ching Chang, Jonathon Kocz, Judd Bowman, Robert MacDowall, Justin Kasper, Richard Bradley, Marin Anderson, David Rapetti, Zhongwen Zhan, Wenbo Wu, James T. Keane, Mark Panning, Andrew Klesh, Issa Nesnas, Jonathan Pober, Steven Furlanetto, and Alex Austin
Published onMar 18, 2021
FARSIDE: A Low Radio Frequency Interferometric Array on the Lunar Farside

FARSIDE is a mission concept to place a radio array on the farside of the Moon. It would monitor auroral and lightning-generated radio emission from the outer planets and enable the detection of the magnetospheres of habitable exoplanets. FARSIDE would also be a unique seismological observatory through the use of Distributed Acoustic Sensing.

FARSIDE: A Low Radio Frequency Interferometric Array on the Lunar Farside
1.37 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with