FARSIDE: A Low Radio Frequency Interferometric Array on the Lunar Farside

Whitepaper #379 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; giant planets systems; Mercury and/or the Moon
FARSIDE is a mission concept to place a radio array on the farside of the Moon. It would monitor auroral and lightning-generated radio emission from the outer planets and enable the detection of the magnetospheres of habitable exoplanets. FARSIDE would also be a unique seismological observatory through the use of Distributed Acoustic Sensing.