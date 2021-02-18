Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mission Concept: Cave and Lave Tube Exploration on Moon, Mars and Icy Moons for Eventual Settlement

Whitepaper #381 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies

by Himangshu Kalita, Alberto Quintero Retis, Ashleigh Wissing, Brendan Haugh, Covarrubias Angie, Gatlan Nail, James Wilson, Jaxon Richards, Jesus Landin, Kairav Kukkala, Martin Vazquez, Nicolas Tan, Quinn Lamey, Richard Lu, Roberto Peralta, Virupakshan Vilvanathan, Ron McCandless, and Jekan Thangavelautham
Future missions will be targeting extreme and rugged environments such as pits, caves, canyons, cliffs and crater rims of the Moon, Mars and icy moons. We propose multiple small, robots called SphereX that would explore these sites with the intent on setting human bases that would be naturally shielded from surface hazards such as radiation.

1.4 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
