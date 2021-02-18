Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Heatshields for Aerogravity Assist Vehicles Whose Deceleration at Titan Saves Mass for Future Flagship Class Exploration of Enceladus

Whitepaper #382 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Enceladus; technology development

by James Arnold, T. R. Spilker, D. M. Cornelius, G. A. Allen, Jr., A. M. Brandis, D. A. Saunders, M. Qu, R. W. Powell, M. L. Cable, and R. A. S. Beck
Published onMar 18, 2021
Heatshields for Aerogravity Assist Vehicles Whose Deceleration at Titan Saves Mass for Future Flagship Class Exploration of Enceladus

This paper reports the feasibility of using mature heatshield materials for an aerogravity assist (AGA) vehicle whose deceleration in Titan’s atmosphere is a mass-saving enabler for nine different Enceladus missions (T. Spilker et al., 2009). A geometry for the Titan AGA vehicle is recommended and flow simulations on this shape are presented.

Heatshields for Aerogravity Assist Vehicles Whose Deceleration at Titan Saves Mass for Future Flagship Class Exploration of Enceladus
2.2 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with