Heatshields for Aerogravity Assist Vehicles Whose Deceleration at Titan Saves Mass for Future Flagship Class Exploration of Enceladus

No comments here
Whitepaper #382 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Enceladus; technology development
This paper reports the feasibility of using mature heatshield materials for an aerogravity assist (AGA) vehicle whose deceleration in Titan’s atmosphere is a mass-saving enabler for nine different Enceladus missions (T. Spilker et al., 2009). A geometry for the Titan AGA vehicle is recommended and flow simulations on this shape are presented.