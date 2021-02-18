Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Robot Technology Advancements for In-Situ Exploration of Subsurface Environments

Whitepaper #384 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Subsurface Environments; state of the profession; technology development

by Frances Zhu, Lloyd French, Norbert Schorghofer, Adriana Blachowicz, Shuai Li, Lauren Schurmeier, and Michael Paton
Published onMar 18, 2021
Robot Technology Advancements for In-Situ Exploration of Subsurface Environments

This white paper hopes to illuminate the science motivation for exploring subsurface environments, the types of subsurface environments worth exploring, and the future of robotic technology to achieve these subsurface science objectives. Technologies include robotic manipulators, diverse robot morphologies, and machine learning techniques.

Robot Technology Advancements for In-Situ Exploration of Subsurface Environments
366.19 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with