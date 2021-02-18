Skip to main content
Community Report
The Martian Atmospheric Gas Evolution (MAGE) Experiment: Off-Axis Integrated Cavity-enhanced Output Spectrometer (OA-ICOS)

Whitepaper #385 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mars

by Haley Sapers, John E. Moores, Don Banfield, Dorothy Z. Oehler, Michael G. Daly, Carlos F. Lange, T. C. Onstott, Frederic Grandmont, and Eric Choi
MAGE: a suite of autonomous meteorological instrumentation centred around an Integrated Cavity-enhanced Optical Spectrometer capable of performing high frequency near-surface sub-ppb measurements of atmospheric gases including CH4, O3, O2, CO2, CO, and ethane with the potential to obtain 12C/13C measurements of methane during methane plume events.

