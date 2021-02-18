The Martian Atmospheric Gas Evolution (MAGE) Experiment: Off-Axis Integrated Cavity-enhanced Output Spectrometer (OA-ICOS)

No comments here
Whitepaper #385 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mars
MAGE: a suite of autonomous meteorological instrumentation centred around an Integrated Cavity-enhanced Optical Spectrometer capable of performing high frequency near-surface sub-ppb measurements of atmospheric gases including CH4, O3, O2, CO2, CO, and ethane with the potential to obtain 12C/13C measurements of methane during methane plume events.