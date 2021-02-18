Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Technologies for Future Venus Exploration

Whitepaper #386 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; technology development; Venus

by Matthew Gasch, Helen Hwang, Don Ellerby, Mairead Stackpoole, Ethiraj Venkatapathy, Alan Cassell, Jay Feldman, Suman Muppidi, Robin Beck, Todd White, and Michele Chaffey
Published onMar 18, 2021
This white paper provides an overview on thermal protection system (TPS) technologies required for future Venus exploration missions. It considers the heritage TPS technologies used by the Pioneer Venus and Galileo probe missions and identifies new technologies that could enable greater science value and more ambitious missions in the future.

9.1 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
