Technologies for Future Venus Exploration

Whitepaper #386 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; technology development; Venus
This white paper provides an overview on thermal protection system (TPS) technologies required for future Venus exploration missions. It considers the heritage TPS technologies used by the Pioneer Venus and Galileo probe missions and identifies new technologies that could enable greater science value and more ambitious missions in the future.