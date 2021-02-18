Collaborative Actions to Enable Richer and More Complex Planetary Science Mission Data

No comments here
Whitepaper #388 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Infrastructure; technology development; ground- and space-based telescopes
A consequence of decades of exploration of the Solar System is that future missions must deliver richer and more complex data sets in order to address the science questions for the next decades. This white paper summarizes opportunities for synergistic and collaborative work between NASA and NSF facilities in order to increase the science return.