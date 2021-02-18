Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Collaborative Actions to Enable Richer and More Complex Planetary Science Mission Data

Whitepaper #388 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Infrastructure; technology development; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Joseph Lazio, Sami Asmar, Francisco Cordova, E. J. Murphy, David H. Atkinson, Nancy Chabot, Ian J. Cohen, Noam R. Izenberg, Thomas K. Kim, Glenn Orton, and Mark Hofstadter
Published onMar 18, 2021
Collaborative Actions to Enable Richer and More Complex Planetary Science Mission Data

A consequence of decades of exploration of the Solar System is that future missions must deliver richer and more complex data sets in order to address the science questions for the next decades. This white paper summarizes opportunities for synergistic and collaborative work between NASA and NSF facilities in order to increase the science return.

Collaborative Actions to Enable Richer and More Complex Planetary Science Mission Data
140.87 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with