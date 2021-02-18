Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021

State of the Profession: NASA Langley Research Center Capabilities/Technologies for Autonomous In-Space Assembly and Modular Persistent Assets

Whitepaper #389 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Autonomous In-Space Assembly; state of the profession; technology development

by John Dorsey, William Doggett, Gillian McGlothin, Natalia Alexandrov, B. Danette Allen, Meghan Chandarana, John Cooper, Lisa Le Vie, James Neilan, Javier Puig Navarro, Walter Waltz, and Jason Neuhaus
NASA Langley Research Center technologies and capabilities in Orbital Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM) have been presented to inform the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey community of the robust and mature existing capability to support an OSAM based architecture for their next observatory.

