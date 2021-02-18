State of the Profession: NASA Langley Research Center Capabilities/Technologies for Autonomous In-Space Assembly and Modular Persistent Assets

No comments here
Whitepaper #389 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Autonomous In-Space Assembly; state of the profession; technology development
NASA Langley Research Center technologies and capabilities in Orbital Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM) have been presented to inform the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey community of the robust and mature existing capability to support an OSAM based architecture for their next observatory.