Planetary CHoPS

Whitepaper #392 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Novel Mission Class; state of the profession; technology development
Commercially HOsted Payload Service (CHOPS) is a new mission class that enables cubsesat-class payloads to fly on shared missions, on a hosted-payload basis, in Earth orbit & beyond. By combining multiple cubesat-class payloads onto each CHOPS mission, costs are spread across multiple payload owners, allowing science to be performed at lower cost.