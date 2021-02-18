Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Challenge of Launching Geology Samples off of Mars is Easily Underestimated, Due to Tempting Misconceptions

Whitepaper #395 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Community Awareness; technology development

by John Whitehead
This white paper is offered with hopes that a new community appreciation for the Mars ascent vehicle (MAV) challenge will help to ultimately bring Mars Sample Return (MSR) to fruition. The main point is that the difficulty of developing a MAV for MSR has been easily underestimated over decades of time, for understandable reasons explained here.

