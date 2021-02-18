Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

TPS and Entry System Technologies for Future Mars and Titan Exploration

Whitepaper #397 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; ocean worlds; technology development

by Robin Beck, Milad Mahzari, Helen Hwang, Mairead Stackpoole, Ethiraj Venkatapathy, Donald Ellerby, Todd White, Alan Cassell, and Cooper Snapp
This white paper considers the capability of heritage TPS technology used by previous Mars and Titan missions. The conclusion is that there are important advances regarding the availability of forebody TPS and we recommend that NASA invest in a cross-cutting technology program that focuses on development and sustainment of relevant TPS materials.

1.11 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
